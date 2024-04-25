Anzac Day in Tamworth: a time for solemn community reflection

Thousands of Tamworth residents lined the CBD streets for the 2024 Anzac Day parade to honour the more than 1.5 million men and women who have served Australia in all conflicts, wars and peacekeeping operations, and the 103,000 Australians who lost their lives while serving.
A chilly start failed to deter a crowd of 3000 to 4000 people, young and old, from attending a moving Dawn Service in Anzac Park on Thursday, April 25. The service was opened by Tamworth RSL Sub-branch president David Howells at 5.25am.
Following, the servicemen and women drifted off to join the Tamworth Service and Ex-Service Personnel Breakfast at West Diggers.
From about 9am onwards, hundreds of Tamworth school students began assembling on Bourke Street in preparation for the main march, which kicked off led by former service members at 10am in Marius Street.
Eyes lifted skyward about 10.10am to watch the a C-130J Hercules aircraft make a special flyover the country music capital, followed by training pilots from the Sydney Flight College who made a sweep across the city about 10.15am.
The march wound its way along Bourke, Peel and Fitzroy streets to cheers and waving from the crowd, ending at the town hall for the main commemorative service.
Following lunches across the city, many drifted off to spend the afternoon playing two-up in hotels across the city.
Marches and services were also held throughout the day at Attunga, Bendemeer, Duri, Kootingal, Manilla, Barraba, Nundle, Piallamore, and Somerton.
