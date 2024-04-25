The Northern Daily Leader
Photos

Anzac Day in Tamworth: a time for solemn community reflection

By Newsroom
April 25 2024 - 7:00pm
Farrer Memorial Agricultural High School student Xavier Parris was among the school students marching. Picture by Gareth Gardner
Farrer Memorial Agricultural High School student Xavier Parris was among the school students marching. Picture by Gareth Gardner

Thousands of Tamworth residents lined the CBD streets for the 2024 Anzac Day parade to honour the more than 1.5 million men and women who have served Australia in all conflicts, wars and peacekeeping operations, and the 103,000 Australians who lost their lives while serving.

