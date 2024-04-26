The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News
Watch

Derailed: Armidale councillors narrowly vote to delay rail trail

LR
By Lydia Roberts
Updated April 26 2024 - 1:26pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trains North president Matthew Tierney addresses protesters outside Armidale Regional Council chambers before a decision on funding the first stage of the rail trail.
Trains North president Matthew Tierney addresses protesters outside Armidale Regional Council chambers before a decision on funding the first stage of the rail trail.

A BAND of councillors have put the brakes on the rail trail at a stormy meeting of Armidale Regional Council on Wednesday, April 24.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lydia Roberts

New England journalist

I cover the New England district. Phone me on 0477 347 108 if you have any news.

More from Community News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.