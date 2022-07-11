A FOOTY clash can bring big bucks to the city, and Tamworth Regional Council would like to keep the ball rolling by pitching in $20,000 a year for all future NRL matches at Scully Park.
Wests Entertainment Group has asked the local council to support the Wests Tigers and Cronulla Sharks game it's gearing up to host on August 13.
And, $20,000 is a small price to pay, as far as mayor Russell Webb is concerned.
"It sounds a lot, but it's not a lot when you look at the economic benefit for the region and the exposure it gets across the state of NSW," he told the Leader.
He said it would be a "sensible decision" to lock in the sponsorship annually, without it having to go back to council every year for a decision.
"It's been demonstrated to us quite loudly through some of the facts and figures that have been presented that it is a very good investment," he said.
Wests Entertainment Group CEO Rod Laing said what sets Tamworth apart from other regional cities, is it's not the council securing the games, but Wests, due to its ownership of Scully Park.
"Wests is one of the only organisations working with the NRL on regional games that's not a council," he said.
To secure the game, the organisation pays "many times over" the $20,000 fee, Mr Laing said, so it's a "modest request" given its economic return, which is estimated to be more than $2.5 million this year.
Whether it's a big NRL clash, or a weekend carnival, Mr Laing said sporting events have a proven track record of bringing big benefits.
"If you look at the long weekend in June, accommodation-wise there were people staying in Gunnedah to travel into Tamworth for sport that weekend," he said.
"Accommodation is heavily booked throughout the city for the NRL, regional folks are travelling in for the games and hospitality does extremely well for that two-day period."
Council has been a sponsor of NRL games at Scully Park since 2018, with the exception of 2021 when the city didn't host a game due to COVID.
The sponsorship secures council signage and marketing, with Destination Tamworth logos broadcast to a national audience.
While the council has had some criticism in the past for the deal, Cr Webb said it was lucky to only be paying $20,000 given other councils like Dubbo and Mudgee pay in order of $100,000 and $200,000.
Wests Entertainment Group member services manager Paddy Donnelly said tickets are selling well for the clash, with a crowd of between 8500 to 10,000 expected.
"The $20,000 helps the Wests Entertainment Group with all their fees, labour, setting up the event - there's a lot of costs that go into it," he said.
The sponsorship will go to a council vote on Tuesday night.
