OXLEY police say family and friends are helping to harbour or hide those behind the latest spate of break-ins and thefts.
Officers are investigating several offences across Gunnedah in recent weeks after homes were targeted and cars stolen.
Officer-in-charge of the town Inspector Michael Wurth said there were locals "who know who these offenders are".
He said they had intelligence that family members, friends and associates were helping offenders, who had taken cars and even led police on pursuits
"Engaging in pursuits is highly dangerous to the offender, the police and members of the public," Inspector Wurth said.
"So ask yourself, what will be tougher: Not having your loved one around or permanently injured or incapacitated or potentially serving a lengthy jail sentence?
"It is your time to step up."
He said now was not the time to turn a blind eye, regardless of how close they are to the offenders.
"It is well overdue for those people to come forward and provide information to assist police, as tough as that may be," Inspector Wurth said.
Operation Western Mongoose - Oxley's dedicated team of police who were fighting a crime wave - wrapped up in late June.
Police have appealed for help from the community for anyone that has seen suspicious activity.
But, they have warned some of those who have fallen victim recently had their homes, goods and cars unlocked.
Inspector Wurth said locals needed to lock it or risk losing it.
"This only serves to make it easier for offenders to steal property," he said.
"It also has a ripple affect across the community in that insurance premiums may link to crime statistics. So everyone pays."
Inspector Wurth said all valuables should be hidden and secured and homes and cars locked, even when residents are home.
He said locals should also keep a record of their valuables like jewellery by taking photos or serial numbers down, or even engraving or marking them.
He said recovered goods "are much easier to reunite with their rightful owner when they can be identified more readily".
Inspector Wurth said anyone with CCTV at their home or business can also register it with police, meaning it can be a useful tool for investigators when crime or suspicious activity occurs.
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
