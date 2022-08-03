MOVEMENTS have been made in the search for a temporary home for council staff who were forced out of their main office due to asbestos concerns.
Tamworth Regional Council has submitted plans for commercial alterations to the old Northern Daily Leader building at 179 Marius Street after hundreds of staff evacuated Ray Walsh House in June.
Mayor Russell Webb confirmed last week a three-year lease for levels 2, 3 and 4 of the old Leader building is council's preferred option to house the mayor, general manager and directors' offices, as well as communications, strategy and performance staff.
The lease agreement was discussed in closed council at the last meeting.
Plans for a commercial fit out and kitchenette upgrade at Parry Building on 468 Peel Street have also been submitted to council's development hub.
Water and waste, finance and people and culture teams have already been working from Parry House, but the council-owned building has taken on additional staff members while the search for commercial space within the CBD continues.
Tamworth Regional Council declined to comment on the matter further when contacted by the Leader on Wednesday.
The council plans to strip asbestos containing material from Ray Walsh House, the mayor said, and completely refurbish the 50-year-old building.
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
