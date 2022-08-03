Adam Marshall has called on the University of New England to stand aside its vice chancellor, Brigid Heywood.
In a statement on Wednesday morning, the Northern Tablelands MP said it had been brought to public attention that the vice chancellor was charged this week by NSW Police.
Processor Heywood has been accused of an alleged assault in March this year.
"As a public official, and given the serious nature of the charge, it is my opinion that the vice chancellor should immediately step aside from her duties until the conclusion of court proceedings," Mr Marshall said.
"The University of New England Council, as the employer of the vice chancellor, has the power and authority to stand the vice chancellor down and as someone who has always proudly supported and defended the university, I implore the council to move quickly in this direction."
The National Tertiary Education Union (NTEU) has also called for the vice chancellor to step aside.
NTEU NSW Secretary Dr Damien Cahill said Professor Heywood is one of just 39 vice chancellors of Australia's public universities.
"She holds a position of public trust and national significance," Dr Cahill said.
"Professor Heywood is entitled to the presumption of innocence. Nevertheless, the seriousness of the allegations requires an appropriate response.
"In the present circumstances the only appropriate and responsible course is for Professor Heywood to step aside with immediate effect pending the outcome of matters before the courts," he said.
Dr Cahill said if Professor Heywood did not voluntarily step aside then the university must act.
ACM contacted UNE but a spokesperson said they will not be commenting on the matter.
Professor Heywood began her five-year tenure at UNE in July 2019.
She is due to appear in court next month.
