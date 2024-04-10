The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

9News slammed after 'inadvertent error' during inquest coverage of Tamworth teen

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
April 10 2024 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Anthony Haines' uncle Don Craigie carried a photo of the teenager into the Tamworth Court House. Picture by Peter Hardin
Mark Anthony Haines' uncle Don Craigie carried a photo of the teenager into the Tamworth Court House. Picture by Peter Hardin

A Sydney-based news broadcaster has been slammed for its coverage of an inquest into the tragic death of a Tamworth teenager more than three decades ago.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on all the happenings of the region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.