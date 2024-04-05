The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

What happened to Mark? Family 'hopeful' search for answers will end

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
April 5 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Don Craigie is 'hopeful' the second inquest into the death of his nephew Mark Anthony Haines will forge the path to justice. Picture by Gareth Gardner
Don Craigie is 'hopeful' the second inquest into the death of his nephew Mark Anthony Haines will forge the path to justice. Picture by Gareth Gardner

MORE than three decades of waiting, searching, and hoping for answers about exactly what happened to a Tamworth teenager who was found dead on the train tracks has all led up to this point.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on all the happenings of the region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.