What happened to Mark? Family 'hopeful' search for answers will end

MORE than three decades of waiting, searching, and hoping for answers about exactly what happened to a Tamworth teenager who was found dead on the train tracks has all led up to this point.
From Monday, April 8, Don Craigie will spend two weeks sitting in court as the second coronial inquest into the death of his nephew Mark Anthony Haines opens in Tamworth.
"There will be answers forthcoming that may explain the circumstances around Mark's death," Mr Craigie said.
A coronial inquest held the same year returned an open finding, and no one has been charged in relation to the Gomeroi teenager's death.
Mark's family are hopeful the "long journey" of not knowing what unfolded in the lead up to the tragic discovery of the teenager's body will soon come to an end.
"We are hopeful as this much time has past, someone with information will think that it is time to disclose what they know," Mr Craigie said.
"I understand lots of other witnesses have been questioned and statements taken."
Mark's sister Lorna Haines said she hoped the Coroner presiding over the case won't rest until all the facts are presented in court.
"All we want is accountability and truth," Ms Haines said.
"At long last, we hope this inquest will be the path to justice."
Legal advocates for Mark's family are expected to draw the court's attention to the manner in which police conducted their initial investigations, and whether or not they failed to consider evidence suggesting the potential involvement of third parties.
The Leader understands the inquest will also look at whether racism played a role in the investigation.
Mr Craigie said family and friends of Mark would be coming from "far and wide" to be at the inquest.
"I'm very well aware the community out there has been very concerned about Mark's death, in that it has taken 36 years plus to get to where we are," he said.
Although "hopeful" the inquest provides answers, Mr Craigie said he will never give up on finding out what happened to his nephew.
"We will continue the journey," he said.
The coronial inquest will start at 10am at the Tamworth Court House on April 8, 2024.
A smoking ceremony is expected to be held outside the court house at 9:30am.
