Family of Mark Haines won't stop until 'justice has been served', inquest opens

THE KEY focus of a two week inquest into the death of a Tamworth teenager more than three decades ago will be how he ended up on the train tracks and in what condition.
Warning: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised this article contains the name and images of an Indigenous person who has died.
The second coronial inquest into the death of 17-year-old Gomeroi teenager Mark Anthony Haines opened in Tamworth on April, 8, 2024, 36 years after he was tragically found dead.
Family and friends of Mark filled the Tamworth court room as Deputy State Coroner Harriet Grahame acknowledged the "profound grief" of the teenager's loved ones.
"My task is to find out as best I can what happened ... a task I take extremely seriously," Ms Grahame said.
Mark's body was located just before the Bithramere Road level crossing at about 6:10am after a train driver saw the teenager's body laying on the tracks.
The 17-year-old was last seen at about 2am at the intersection of Wilburtree and Edward street, by his girlfriend at the time, following a night out in Tamworth.
"No criminal charges have ever been laid," counsel assisting the coroner Chris McGrorey told the court.
A three-day inquest into the teenager's death held in 1988 found Mark died as a result of a head injury after being struck by a train, but returned an open finding about how he ended up on the tracks.
Mr McGorey told the court it's expected the fresh inquest will look at how the initial investigation was conducted in the wake of Mark's death.
The court heard there was only one hour and four minutes between when Mark's body was found and when it was moved to be taken to Tamworth hospital.
No photographs of Mark's body were taken before it was moved, and the train which police believed struck the teenager was not seized for forensic examination.
Mark's clothing was also not formally seized by police.
The court heard part of the inquest will investigate a stolen car which was located near the train tracks when Mark's body was discovered.
Mr McGorey told the inquest a white Holden Torana was located about 300 metres down the tracks, towards West Tamworth, which had previously been reported as stolen from a Wilburtree Street home.
An examination of damage to the vehicle after Mark's body was located found the car was believed to have been involved in a roll-over before it was dumped near the train tracks.
Mr McGorey told the court to be "cautious to make assumptions" about the vehicle, and it would be a matter for the inquest to consider if the stolen car was relevant to how Mark came to be on the train tracks.
Mark's family have previously given statements the teenager was not able to drive.
The court heard, in the days leading up to the inquest Ms Grahame had visited important locations across Tamworth which could help determine what happened to Mark.
During her opening address, Ms Grahame urged anyone with information about the teenager's death to speak up.
"It's never too late for someone to come forward if you have information," she said.
"Some people, or someone, knows something."
During the inquest, it's expected the court will hear evidence from surviving train personal and police witnesses, and expert opinion from pathologists and a biomechanical expert.
Before the inquest opened, a smoking ceremony was held outside the Tamworth Court House.
National Justice Project solicitor Jason Hesse read a statement on behalf of Mark's sister Lorna Haines and brother Ron Haines, who were both just teenagers when the first inquest was held.
"It's important for us to be here as adults, to be able to ask questions, and hear answers to those questions," Mr Hesse read.
"We will never stop until justice has been served."
Mr Hesse said family of Mark have "never believed" he would have gone out to the train tracks alone, or taken his own life.
"We're hoping other families will never have to go through the same situation that our family has endured over the last 36 years," he said.
The inquest will continue before Coroner Graheme on Tuesday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.