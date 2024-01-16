Fresh inquest could provide missing puzzle piece in teenager's death

It's been 36 years since the body of teenager Mark Haines was found laying on train tracks outside Tamworth, and still his family hopes a fresh coronial inquest to be held in April will give them peace, and the answers they deserve.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Mark's uncle, Don Craigie, has never given up hope of finding out what happened to his nephew.
New information will be the missing piece of the puzzle, he told the Leader on Tuesday.
"We may have some answers that will explain why Mark is not here with us today," he said.
"Such as I said all those years ago, there was only one piece of this puzzle that was missing, and I believe that we have that piece of the puzzle."
On January 16, 1988, the 17-year-old's body was discovered on train tracks eight kilometres outside of Tamworth.
Police investigated at the time. The coronial inquest which followed returned an open finding.
While he can't disclose any new information that has come to light, Mr Craigie says he believes there is a "smoking gun".
"I'm hopeful that the information that has come to me is promising that it will point to how Mark has died," he said.
"We knew our boy, and this was out of character for him. We said back then we believe he was met with foul play," he said.
Mr Craigie said he would mark the anniversary of his nephew's death on Tuesday by spending time at his grave.
"The boy felt like he was my own son," he said.
"We're planning on going out to the cemetery. I will be spending a few moments with him and passing the time with him."
The coronial inquest will begin on Monday, April 8, in Tamworth.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.