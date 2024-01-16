The Northern Daily Leader
Fresh inquest could provide missing puzzle piece in teenager's death

By Rachel Clark
January 16 2024 - 5:30pm
Don Craigie hopes to find peace with the upcoming coronial inquest into the death of his nephew Mark Haines in 1988. Picture by Gareth Gardner
It's been 36 years since the body of teenager Mark Haines was found laying on train tracks outside Tamworth, and still his family hopes a fresh coronial inquest to be held in April will give them peace, and the answers they deserve.

