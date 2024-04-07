Tamworth kicks off jam-packed week of events for foodies in style

Tamworth's culinary scene is having a sugar rush as the annual Taste Tamworth food festival officially kicks off with a mouth-watering opening weekend.
Festivalgoers came from across the region - and some from across the state - just to get a taste.
And with plenty of events still to come, the flavourful week has only just gotten started.
The beloved dessert extravaganza known as Sweet Street returned to the Tamworth CBD on Sunday, April 7.
Dozens of vendors set up shop in Fitzroy Street's central square, providing a variety of cakes, cookies, and other sugary delights.
The event kicked off at 2pm and every hour brought a new wave of dessert enthusiasts, young and old.
A worker from Nundle's Peel Inn Hotel told the Leader she was almost overwhelmed with how busy the street became.
"It's great that there's a huge line. I'm really happy we made it this year," she said in between rapid-fire orders.
The official count is yet to come in, but a festival organiser said they expect to match or beat last year's event which attracted nearly 2000 sweet-toothed foodies.
"There's about the same number of vendors, but we've got different ones this year. Triple M Cakes and the Peel Inn have never been to one before," council events officer Melissa Millsteed said.
"We've also got a bigger kids' space instead of the celebrity chef, so we're changing it up each year."
Another change was holding the event on a Sunday instead of a Saturday, which was done to avoid clashing with Taste Tamworth's newest event: the Dungowan Day Out.
A washed-out week nearly spelled doom for the first-ever Dungowan Day Out, but clear skies on Saturday, April 6, meant a day of food, tunes, and local craft beers at Dungowan Brewery.
Nearly 450 guests attended the event, and Central Hospitality (CH) Group owner Jye Segboer says he "hasn't heard a single complaint".
"We had to set up in the rain, and on Friday we were checking the weather every hour, but all the signs were pointing to a clear day on Saturday so we decided to push through, and we're lucky the ground drained very well," Mr Segboer said.
The Taste Tamworth festival holds a special place for Mr Segboer, who played a major role in setting up the first Taste more than ten years ago.
He said he's proud to see how far the festival has come, and even more proud to provide another event to the festival's lineup.
The CH Group operates the brewery on a lease, and it took nearly all of the company's 135 staff to ensure Dungowan's big day went off without a hitch.
Queen of soul Lisa Hunt wowed the crowd with two music sets supported by local acts including Goldheist, the Sam Buckley Duo, and Loren Ryan Band.
The event was successful to the point where Mr Segboer says CH Group is aiming to host another one in just four months.
"We're planning on doing three per annum and bringing different artists to the area. It's been a vision of mine for a long time to have more music available in the city outside of the country music festival," he said.
"That's why we put so many resources into getting this first one right."
The next Dungowan Day Out is set to feature musician and actor Ben Lee on August 3, 2024.
In the meantime, festivalgoers who missed out on these two events can still enjoy Taste Tamworth's main course, Festival in the Park, coming on Saturday, April 13.
