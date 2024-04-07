The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News
Photos

Tamworth kicks off jam-packed week of events for foodies in style

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
April 7 2024 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Council events officer Melissa Millsteed at the opening of Sweet Street on Sunday, April 7. Picture by Peter Hardin
Council events officer Melissa Millsteed at the opening of Sweet Street on Sunday, April 7. Picture by Peter Hardin

Tamworth's culinary scene is having a sugar rush as the annual Taste Tamworth food festival officially kicks off with a mouth-watering opening weekend.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.