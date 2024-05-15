The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News
Have Your Say

Council puts two visions for the coming year out on public display

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
Updated May 15 2024 - 3:53pm, first published 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth Regional Council general manager Paul Bennett and mayor Russell Webb. Picture by Peter Hardin
Tamworth Regional Council general manager Paul Bennett and mayor Russell Webb. Picture by Peter Hardin

Tamworth council has set out its financial plan for the next year and is inviting the public to have their say.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.