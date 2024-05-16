EnergyCo promises cooperation, but locals say the message is clear as mud

Dungowan farmer and developer Campbell McIntosh was driving home when he noticed two unfamiliar cars parked in his driveway.
Those cars belonged to the Energy Corporation of NSW (EnergyCo), who were there to deliver a letter to Mr McIntosh detailing how his property is now set to host 55-to-60-metre tall transmission lines for the New England Renewable Energy Zone transmission project.
"There was no empathy, the people who handed me the envelope acted as if we were celebrating a birthday instead of delivering distressing life-changing news," Mr McIntosh said.
Campbell and his wife Narree own Dungowan Station, which prides itself on picturesque views visitors enjoy during weddings, tiny home getaways, or with a beer in hand at the neighbouring Dungowan Brewery.
"On my second meeting with EnergyCo, one of their representatives said to me 'Campbell, if we had known all this was here we probably would not be putting power lines here,'" Mr McIntosh said.
The husband-and-wife developers are far from the only ones with an axe to grind against the proposed transmission lines.
An estimated 160 to 200 people took their complaints to EnergyCo's latest community consultation meeting on Tuesday, May 14, which media was not allowed to attend.
Mr McIntosh attended the meeting and said it did very little to alleviate local concerns.
"They took on notice simple questions like what effects it'll have on farms, firefighting, what you can and can't do around power lines, impacts on neighbouring houses, and alternate routes and grounding options," Mr McIntosh said.
A representative from EnergyCo told the Leader the authority is continuing to improve the transmission route and will continue engaging with landowners.
"The New England REZ transmission route has not yet been determined and we are still working within a broad study area to identify potential locations for transmission lines, energy hubs and related infrastructure," an EnergyCo spokesperson said.
"Input from landowners is critical to help us achieve better outcomes for the community and the environment when planning the transmission route. This engagement will continue after the scoping report is released in mid-2024.
"Changes and refinements will continue to occur up until the lodgement of the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) in late 2025."
The spokesperson also said EnergyCo is exploring broadening mental health initiatives for affected communities and pointed to an existing Property Acquisition Support Line the NSW Government has made available 24/7.
As part of the transmission project, two 500kV transmission lines are proposed from Bayswater Powerstation to the New England REZ boundary, and a combination of single 500kV and 330kV would be built within the REZ boundary.
Valley Alliance is a 300-member community advocacy group from the Duncans Creek, Dungowan, and Woolomin valleys.
The group's president is Dungowan resident and farmer Tim White, who helped push EnergyCo into revising the transmission line proposal so it would affect 80 fewer landholders earlier this year.
Now the alliance is calling on EnergyCo to delay the project to allow more time for community consultation, provide affected landholders with mental health resources, and consider additional changes to the transmission corridor including undergrounding some of the lines.
The Valley Alliance has also been advising members in distress to contact the FarmGate Support Program, which offers free mental health and emotional support to farmers.
"This mental health support hasn't been organised by EnergyCo. This has been organised by the Valley Alliance," Mr McIntosh said.
"EnergyCo must know, surely they must understand, that when they engage with affected landholders there's going to be some mental health implications, but they don't seem to understand or care."
NSW Minister for Energy and Climate Change Penny Sharpe was contacted for comment, but was unable to respond before deadline.
The Leader also contacted the local council for comment.
"Councillors have not specifically discussed the matter of EnergyCo's proposal for Dungowan Valley and does not currently have an agreed position," a Tamworth Regional Council spokesperson said.
