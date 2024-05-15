Social tennis players donate $1000 to Tamworth hospital rehab unit

Tamworth hospital's rehabilitation unit is the latest local service to benefit from the generosity of a group of social tennis players.
The social group, which plays weekly at West Tamworth Tennis Club, donated $1000 to the unit help to support it's important work.
Organiser Yvonne Fisher said the social group was established in 1988 and had been making similar donations almost annually since then.
To date the social group has donated $23,000 to a range of charities, including the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service, Cancer Council, the Tamworth Stroke Unit, Angel Flight, Serendipity and the Nioka palliative care unit.
Mrs Fisher has been a member of the group since 1988, and said early donations helped to build the hydrotherapy pool at Tamworth hospital.
The group, which has up to about 15 members, plays tennis each Wednesday and Friday at West Tamworth Tennis Club.
"We pay $5 each to play, and once we have covered all our associated costs whatever is left over we bank and let that amount build up to $1000, and then select a worthy service or charity to donate to," she said.
"Our members come from across Tamworth, and range in age up to 92."
