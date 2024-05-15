The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News

Social tennis players donate $1000 to Tamworth hospital rehab unit

By Emma Downey
May 15 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Yvonne Fisher and Leanne Browne (centre front), with other members of the West Tamworth Tennis Club social players' group, and the group's $1000 donation for Tamworth hospital's rehabilitation unit. Picture by Peter Hardin
Yvonne Fisher and Leanne Browne (centre front), with other members of the West Tamworth Tennis Club social players' group, and the group's $1000 donation for Tamworth hospital's rehabilitation unit. Picture by Peter Hardin

Tamworth hospital's rehabilitation unit is the latest local service to benefit from the generosity of a group of social tennis players.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.