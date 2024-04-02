The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News
Photos

Rain burst dumps on city, so is there more to come?

By Newsroom
April 2 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peel Street drivers had to negotiate some heavy rain on Tuesday afternoon. Picture by Gareth Gardner.
Peel Street drivers had to negotiate some heavy rain on Tuesday afternoon. Picture by Gareth Gardner.

It's going to be a bit of a wet week in and around Tamworth and it won't be long before we will have to reach for the winter woolies as things start to cool down.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.