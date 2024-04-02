Rain burst dumps on city, so is there more to come?

It's going to be a bit of a wet week in and around Tamworth and it won't be long before we will have to reach for the winter woolies as things start to cool down.
Tuesday saw quiet heavy showers hit around mid afternoon, with 6.2mm dropping into the gauge at the airport in the 25 minutes up to 3pm.
Wednesday will be mostly dry, but expect more of the wet stuff Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
It's expected Friday will be the wettest day, with the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) predicting a 75 per cent chance of a least 9mm and a 25 per cent chance of up to 40mm in the gauge.
Temperatures are also starting to cool down, with nothing over 30 degrees on the radar for the rest of the week and into the weekend.
The nights are also a bit more conducive to getting a good night's sleep, with temperatures dipping down to 13 degrees celsius on Sunday and 12 degrees on Monday.
In 2023, the coolest April night in Tamworth was 3 degrees celsius on April 11.
