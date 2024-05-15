Gunnedah man remembered for 'kind' and 'caring' soul after mining death

A Gunnedah man who was killed in a mining incident has been remembered as "one in a million" for his kind and caring soul.
Eli Kelly was tragically killed in an incident at the St Ives gold mine in Western Australia on April 23, 2024.
The 21-year-old was working as a fitter and machinist at the gold mine near Kambalda.
There has been an outpouring of grief and heartfelt tributes for the Gunnedah man since his death last month.
Family of Eli told the Leader the 21-year-old was kind, compassionate, and a hard worker.
"He was so caring and cared more about other people than himself," they said.
"His dreams were to buy a house, start a family, and to do some overseas travelling to see the sights of the world."
Eli was born in Gunnedah to parents Scott and Alison and has two brothers, Blake and Ethan.
He went to St Xavier's Primary School before completing Year 12 at Calrossy Anglican School in Tamworth.
While completing high school Eli worked for Chaffey's Mower Clinic and McDonalds.
Eli also met his loving girlfriend, Lydia Higgins, in Year 11.
"Over the last five years it has been an honour to watch their relationship grow and for us to have Lydia as a part of the family," the Kelly's said.
Growing up, Eli loved to be outdoors.
At age six, he became an Australian Whip Cracking Champion, loved riding motorbikes, water skiing, camping, and restoring old machinery.
"Eli also had a passion for machinery and could turn his hand at operating most," the 21-year-old's family said.
"He was an old soul who always loved retro things."
Eli was a volunteer at the Gunnedah Junior Rugby League and a firefighter with the local Rural Fire Service (RFS) branch.
The 21-year-old's family said they have been overwhelmed by the messages, texts, phone calls, and visits they have received since the tragedy.
"Eli's death has had a huge impact on our family and friends," the Kelly's said.
"His happy smiling face and personality will be missed by not only us and Lydia but by his many friends and workmates."
Eli was working at the Western Australian mine site with Stripes Engineering.
Stripes director Jamie Chaffey told the Leader he was "devastated" by the news of Eli's death.
"Eli was a wonderful young man, as well as a highly valued member of our team and the close-knit Gunnedah community, where we all live," Mr Chaffey said.
"Our entire team is heartbroken."
After the incident, Mr Chaffey said he flew to Western Australia before returning to Gunnedah with Eli's workmates from the site.
"We are mourning and want to see all questions over this incident answered," he said.
WorkSafe is currently investigating the mining incident.
The mine has been operating since 1981 and is owned by Gold Fields.
Gold Fields acting executive and vice president for Australia Graeme Ovens told the Leader the company was committed to supporting Eli's family, friends and colleagues at this "difficult time".
"Gold Fields extends its deepest and heartfelt sympathies to Eli's family, partner, friends and the wider Gunnedah community," Mr Ovens said.
A funeral for Eli will be held at the Gunnedah Rugby Club at 12pm on May 20, 2024.
