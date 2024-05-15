Ahoy, me hearties! A fun night to raise money for kids with cancer

Tamworth City Bowling Club is gearing up to host the much-anticipated annual Kids Cancer Fundraiser, Pirate Day Dinner/Dance on Friday, May 17, promising a night filled with entertainment, gastronomic delights, and philanthropy, all in support of childhood cancer research.
Guests will be treated to a delectable two-course meal at Jax Bistro, included with the purchase of their ticket.
The festivities will commence with a Kids Talent Quest at 7:30pm, followed by live entertainment from Al & The Buccaneers at 8:30pm.
In the spirit of the occasion, attendees are invited to don their best pirate attire.
Families are especially encouraged to join in on the fun, with an event tailored for all.
Tickets are $60 for adults and $30 for kids and can be purchased online via Eventbrite.
"We are thrilled to hold the annual Kids Cancer Pirate Day Dinner/Dance at the Tamworth City Bowling Club," organiser Alan Buchan, said.
"This event not only promises an evening of entertainment and camaraderie, but also serves as a beacon of hope in our ongoing efforts to combat childhood cancer.
"We urge everyone to join us in supporting this worthy cause."
For further information and ticket bookings, visit Eventbrite and search for Tamworth Kids Cancer Project.
Tickets are selling fast.
