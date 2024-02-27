A foodies dream: Taste Tamworth tantalises taste buds with local cuisine

Mouths across the region are already watering in anticipation of an upcoming event.
Tamworth Taste Festival will showcase the region's cuisine and local produce in early April.
And organisers of the much-loved event say there's even more to love about the festival in 2024.
As part of the ten-day festival, the Powerhouse Hotel will host the world's best beef and wines in a five-course degustation event.
General manager, Daine Hamilton-Cooper, said the North West region is known as a farming community with a history of growing high-quality meat and produce.
"We have some of the best produce in the New England region, so why not showcase it?" he said.
"We have Jack's Creek, Colley Creek, and a couple of other good producers around town. All the farmers who do beef cattle in the region are quite proud of what they do, and it is really important that we showcase what those farmers do."
This year will be the first time the Powerhouse has signed on for the food event.
Mr Hamilton said it's a "great festival," and the team is excited to host a big dinner.
"It is all beautifully matched food, and it should be a really good night," he said.
"We're looking at an 80- to 90-person event and a nice dinner served in our workshop kitchen, all cooked with our woodfire grill."
He said the elite restaurant has a team of 16 chefs who are "really proud" to prepare dishes with local produce.
The festival captures a range of events held throughout the week, including a high tea at the Conservatorium of Music, Sweet Street in Fitzroy Plaza, Taste in the Park at Bicentennial Park, and the Nundle Country Picnic and Market Day at the Woollen Mill.
The festival will highlight a collection of local establishments, food trucks, chefs, growers, and farmers.
Tamworth Regional Council Events Officer Natasha Little said food brings people together.
"It brings family together, and that is very important in the Tamworth Regional Council area, because we are very much one big happy family," she said.
"It is also about engaging our new residents and getting people to come down and have a look. Invite all people from outside the town and have a look at what Tamworth has to offer."
Tamworth Taste Festival is on from Friday, April 5, to Sunday, April 14.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.