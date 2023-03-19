The Taste Tamworth Festival has come to a close, capping off a week of events by packing Bicentennial Park full of food stands for attendees' tasting pleasure.
The annual festival ended with Taste in the Park on Sunday, an event which saw 45 stalls serving a wide variety of dishes, including fresh produce, smoked brisket, craft beers, and desserts among many others.
While an official count hasn't been made, the number of people who visited the park is likely to have reached several thousands, making vendors happy as many sold out of their trademark goods.
Some of the businesses travelled up from Newcastle and the Hunter Valley, while others are local favourites, such as the Longyard Hotel, the Daily Cupcake Co, and the Workshop Kitchen.
"Last year went well for us. Everyone enjoyed it and we had a good day so we thought we'd come back for the next one as well," Workshop Kitchen General Manager Daine Cooper said.
Some businesses even double-dipped into the Taste Tamworth calendar, making appearances at both the ending event and Sweet Street, the festival's first market.
"Something like that is tailored for the type of food we sell, it's exactly our target market. These markets are our bread and butter, so we'll get to every one we can," Owner of the Daily Cupcake Co. Timothy Abra said.
Daily Cupcake Co. sold out during Sweet Street and aimed to match their success at Taste in the Park.
Other local businesses also held various workshops during the week, including a pasta making workshop with Rural Sisters, a Cow to Cone experience at Split Milk Bar, and a Jack's Creek steak masterclass with Tamworth BBQ.
Events in the evening or over the festival's two weekends tended to fare better than those held during the week, with Tomms Bar holding its Gin Experience on Saturday March 11 and its Lazy Sunday Lunch on March 12.
"The Longyard Hotel had a good turnout at their bottomless brunch, the Gin Experience sold out, Pinot and Picasso did a painting thing on the Thursday which sold out, so they put on another one for the weekend," Events organiser for Tamworth Regional Council Melanie Jenkins said.
She said the city council is excited to see local businesses come out to support the festival's efforts to revitalise the region after two years of COVID lockdowns, and that the level of interest in this year's festival has made them optimistic for the future.
"Next year in April should be even bigger and better," Ms Jenkins said.
The council is conducting a survey with businesses to learn what can be improved.
Companies can register their interest in next year's festival by contacting the Tamworth Regional Council.
