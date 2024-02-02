New event promises very 'tasty' addition to favourite foodie festival

Taste buds are tingling in anticipation of a highlight on Tamworth's foodie calendar.
The Taste Tamworth Festival is fast approaching.
The latest addition to the program was unveiled on Friday, February 2.
'Dungowan Day Out: Brews, Bites and Beats' at Dungowan Brewery on April 6, 2024, promises "great food, soulful tunes, and the best local craft beers".
With entertainment from soul singer Lisa Hunt, Goldheist, Sam Buckley Duo and Loren Ryan Band, a menu that will showcase the best in local produce, and a complimentary shuttle bus to get you there included in the price of the ticket, organisers are promising "a day to remember".
The event is also building on the success of the recent Tamworth Country Music Festival, which saw solid visitor numbers.
"It is our hope that this fresh Taste Tamworth event will entice visitors from neighbouring regions to return to Tamworth and experience our hospitality," manager of Dungowan Brewery Keagan Cohen, said.
"This will be an upmarket food and music festival channelling the style and sophistication of the Long Lunch, with a choice of ticket packages available and up to 400 guests expected to attend."
And the party doesn't stop there. Buses will return to town from 4pm for an after-party at the Post Office Hotel.
Tamworth Regional Council's Acting Director for Growth and Prosperity Peter Ross said today's announcement was just "a taste of what's to come".
"Our region has long boasted a strong culinary appeal which has helped Taste Tamworth grow to be a 10-day gastronomic extravaganza with events that highlight local producers, chefs, eateries and in more recent times, a growing number of boutique breweries and distilleries," Mr Ross said.
"We are thrilled to welcome Dungowan Day Out as a vibrant precursor to Taste Tamworth 2024.
"This event encapsulates the essence of our region's culinary diversity and community spirit, setting the stage for an unforgettable festival."
Tickets are on sale now at Destination Tamworth's Entertainment Venues via www.tastetamworth.com.au or by phone on 67675200 or in-person from the Capitol Theatre Box Office.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.