Photos, highlights and award winners: Reflecting back on the junior rep season

The finals results might not have fallen the way that was hoped but the Tamworth Junior Cricket Association had plenty of achievements, individual and collective, to celebrate when it held its presentation recently.
Among the many highlights from the season were the under 11s winning back-to-back Josh Hazlewood Shields, the under 16s triumphing at the Stan Austin Carnival for the first time, and Will Davis being named the Player of the Carnival at the annual Ballina carnival.
Below are all the award winners, milestone makers and players to feature in the top 10 performers for the various Central North competitions.
AWARD RECIPIENTS
Under 11's: Batting Aggregate & Average - Elijah Skilton - 151 Runs @ 75.5; Bowling Aggregate & Average - Jackson McDonald - 13 Wickets @ 5.5
Under 12's: Batting Aggregate & Average - Rylan Byrne - 182 Runs @ 24.6; Bowling Aggregate & Average - James Wilkinson - 14 Wickets @ 24.1
Under 13's: Batting Aggregate & Average - William Davis - 320 Runs @ 40; Bowling Aggregate & Average - William Davis - 18 wickets @ 12.4
Under 14's: Batting Aggregate & Average - Daniel Williams - 144 runs @ 24, Bowling Aggregate & Average - Callum Lockwood - 6 wickets @ 15.7
Under 15's: Batting Aggregate & Average - Samuel Davis - 423 Runs @ 52.87; Bowling Aggregate & Average - Lachlan Mason - 14 Wickets @ 13.4
Under 16's: Batting Aggregate & Average - Jacob Miller - 260 runs @ 29.3, Bowling Aggregate & Average - Archer Starr - 18 Wickets @ 20.2
Under 17's: Batting Aggregate & Average - Jordan Lewington - 133 runs @ 26.6; Bowling Aggregate & Average - Charlie Dawe - 10 Wickets @ 9.2
Coaches Awards: U11s - Louie van Aanholt, U12s - Hugo Clery, U13's - Rory MacRae, U15's - Aidan Walker, U16's - Nathan Clark, U17's - Charlie Dawe.
5 WICKETS IN A MATCH
James Wilkinson 8-2-5-12 v Far North Coast Sixes (10/1/24)
William Davis 8-2-5-24 v Maitland Maroon (4/2/24)
Charlie Dawe 5-1-5-37 v Maitland (10/12/23)
CENTURIES
Archie McMaster 101* v Tamworth Gold (15/10/23)
PATERSON FAMILY TROPHY
TJCA 2023/24 Player of the Season - William Davis
READ ALSO:
CENTRAL NORTH COMPETITION TOP 10 PERFORMERS
Under 11s
Batting: Elijah Skilton 4th - 64, Koby Byrne 6th - 63, Jacob Anderson 10th - 48 @ 48.0
Bowling: Jackson McDonald 3rd - 5 @ 5.2, Koby Byrne 4th - 4 @ 2.75, Hamish Blackman 6th - 4 @7.75
Under 13s
Batting: Chase Wilson 3rd - 180 @45.0, Levi Morgan 4th - 162 @54.0, Will Davis 7th - 115 @28.75, Cooper Jones 8th - 94 @ 47.0, Rylan Byrne 10th - 59 @ 14.75
Bowling: Will Davis 1st - 11 @ 9.64, Hugo Clery 6th - 7 @ 15.29, Levi Morgan 7th - 6 @ 8.0, Chase Wilson 8th - 6 @ 9.0
Under 15s
Batting: Sam Davis 1st - 305 @ 61.0, Archie McMaster 4th - 176 @ 44.0, Daniel Williams 8th - 101 @50.5, Charley Pickens 9th - 91 @ 30.33
Bowling: Lachlan Mason 4th - 8 @ 13.0, Sam Davis 7th - 5 @ 8.2, Archie McMaster 10th - 5 @ 19.8
Under 17s
Batting: Jordan Lewington 6th - 133 runs @ 26.6, Jacob Miller 7th - 132 runs @ 18.86, Harrison Hamilton 10th - 113 runs @ 18.83
Bowling: Charlie Dawe 2nd - 10 @ 9.2, Archer Starr 4th - 10 @ 17.4, Nathan Clark 6th - 9 @ 19.78, Jordan Lewington 8th - 7 @ 12.0, Charlie Foster 10th - 6 @ 14.0
