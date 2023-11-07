It's no secret that Archie McMaster is one of the brightest young cricket talents in Tamworth.
The 15-year-old has, in recent years, firmly established himself as a big-hitting batter whose size and power belies his youth and ever-increasing maturity.
And in 2023/24, he has acquired a new weapon.
Prior to the start of the season, McMaster was looking for someone to fix an issue with his bat. He and his father, James, were referred to local batmaker, Mark Johnson.
But rather than just repair Archie's bat, Johnson made him one from scratch.
"It was very fortunate that we met him when we did," James said.
"We've gone and looked at the very raw product, and it's been completely custom-made and right to his liking."
The teenager worked with Johnson on every last detail of the new bat, with which he has scored 242 runs at an average of 61 this year. The local businessman, who owns Baxter Sports, also sponsored him with gloves and pads.
"He really wants to make sure Archie's got, in his opinion, the best quality equipment," James said.
"We feel very fortunate to have that backing behind us."
Most recently, Archie scored 70 not out in his new kit for the Northern Inland under 15s, as they overwhelmed Hunter Valley in Tamworth on Sunday for an eight-wicket win.
In concert with close friend and regular batting partner, Sam Davis (59*), the pair chased down Hunter Valley's 163 with more than 15 overs remaining.
It was Archie's third undefeated innings of the season in all cricket, which his father said was indicative of his improved game awareness, combined with a move down the order.
"He was opening in previous seasons, and now he's batting number three or four in longer formats," James said.
"I think there's definitely a bit of maturity there, and he is playing a fair bit of cricket at the moment ... so it's good when they have to chase runs down. It's another aspect of his game he wants to [hone]."
It is possible that Archie has already played one of his best innings of 2023/24 - an unbeaten century for Tamworth Blue in round one of the John Kilborn Shield.
Not only did it set the perfect tone for his season, but it was also the first hundred ever scored with one of Johnson's bats.
"Mark was there to support him and see him get his first century," James said.
"He made that bat for Archie, and ... to see it scoring runs like that, that was a pretty special moment."
