Davis caps off sensational debut season with rep player of the year gong

2024 is shaping up to be a year Will Davis won't forget in a hurry.
Following on from that, at the recent Tamworth Junior Cricket Association presentation the allrounder was named the Representative Player of the Year for the 2023/24 season.
Now a trip to England looms on the horizon.
In a few weeks, Davis will fly out for a five-week family holiday/belated honeymoon.
"I said to my wife when we got married for our honeymoon we'd go overseas and so 20 years later we're doing it," Davis' dad Josh told the Leader.
The first time Will has travelled overseas, he can't wait, the home of cricket, unsurprisingly, high up there on his list of places he wants to visit.
"It will be cool to see Lords," he said.
It will be a fitting way to celebrate a simply brilliant season.
Even before he cleaned up the awards for the under 13s, there would have been few people surprised at Davis' being named the top performer for the season.
He was the second leading run-scorer across the seven Tamworth sides with 320, older brother Sam just pipping him, and the equal leading wicket-taker with 18, and picked up both the batting and bowling aggregate and average awards for the 13s.
Not a shabby effort for your first season of rep cricket.
"I really enjoyed the experience," Davis reflected.
Ever humble, the Carinya student paid credit to his team-mates, coaches Nigel Parkinson and Adam Daly, and manager Hunter Anderson.
"I've learnt a lot from them," he said.
Acknowledging that his game has really grown from stepping up to that next level, he said the biggest thing he has taken away has probably been confidence.
That really came to the fore at the Ballina carnival where he topped the overall runs with 205 at an average of 51.25 and claimed seven wickets.
Asked if there was an innings that particularly stood out, he said not really.
"I just enjoy playing," he said.
As for the secret to his success with the willow he spoke about just "being consistent".
A big part of that is "waiting for the right ball", which was something Parkinson noted about him after his stunning performance at the Ballina carnival, remarking that he was "a bit more patient than other kids his age".
Naming David Warner as his favourite player, Davis said he likes the way he goes about his batting. Always pushing for runs, he tries to play with a similar mindset.
It was a bit the Davis show at the presentation with Sam finishing runner-up to Will in the player of the year count, and topping the batting aggregate and average for the 15s.
"It was quite funny, the biggest cheer of the night was when Sam got second because they knew he'd (Will) beaten him," Josh said.
Breaking with tradition of a younger brother, Will said he hasn't been ribbing him about it.
That's not the way the two are.
They are among each other's biggest advocates and unashamedly acknowledge the other as the better cricketer.
Davis is the second successive player from his side to receive the Paterson Family Trophy after Cooper Jones won it for the 2022-23 season.
AWARD RECIPIENTS
Under 11's: Batting Aggregate & Average - Elijah Skilton - 151 Runs @ 75.5; Bowling Aggregate & Average - Jackson McDonald - 13 Wickets @ 5.5
Under 12's: Batting Aggregate & Average - Rylan Byrne - 182 Runs @ 24.6; Bowling Aggregate & Average - James Wilkinson - 14 Wickets @ 24.1
Under 13's: Batting Aggregate & Average - William Davis - 320 Runs @ 40; Bowling Aggregate & Average - William Davis - 18 wickets @ 12.4
Under 14's: Batting Aggregate & Average - Daniel Williams - 144 runs @ 24, Bowling Aggregate & Average - Callum Lockwood - 6 wickets @ 15.7
Under 15's: Batting Aggregate & Average - Samuel Davis - 423 Runs @ 52.87; Bowling Aggregate & Average - Lachlan Mason - 14 Wickets @ 13.4
U16's: Batting Aggregate & Average - Jacob Miller - 260 runs @ 29.3, Bowling Aggregate & Average - Archer Starr - 18 Wickets @ 20.2
U17's: Batting Aggregate & Average - Jordan Lewington - 133 runs @ 26.6; Bowling Aggregate & Average - Charlie Dawe - 10 Wickets @ 9.2
Coaches Awards: U11s - Louie van Aanholt, U12s - Hugo Clery, U13's - Rory MacRae, U15's - Aidan Walker, U16's - Nathan Clark, U17's - Charlie Dawe.
TJCA 2023/24 Player of the Season - William Davis
