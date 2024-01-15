Tamworth 16s overcome poor start to score history-making carnival triumph

The Tamworth under 16s will bounce into the second half of Central North junior season full of confidence after an historic carnival triumph to start the new year.
The James Haling and Peter Holmes-coached side made it a winning return for Tamworth to the annual Stan Austin Carnival at Taree when they overcame a horror start to their campaign to claim a 38 run victory over North Coast in the final.
It's the first time a Tamworth side has taken out the silverware in the 20-plus years the carnival has been running, and the team's first carnival success through the different age divisions.
They were superbly led by Nathan Clark, with the quick named player of the grand final for his two early wickets and miserly bowling, which had North Coast on the back foot in the run chase from the outset.
"He bowled really well. He bowled well all week actually, him and Liam Griffiths opening the bowling for us," Haling said.
"They didn't give much away at all."
Clark went on to finish with the impressive figures of 2-5 from seven with three maidens and an economy rate of 0.71.
"He bowled just really good line and length, and pretty sharp. He was probably one of, if not the, fastest bowler at the carnival," Haling said.
He also did a "terrific job" as captain.
"He was really mature about the way he went about his captaining," he said.
"We would be discussing field placings on the sideline or bowling changes and then the next thing it would happen."
Thrust into the role this season, Haling said Clark is really starting to grow as a captain and is showing great leadership.
Jacob Miller, who is one of two Armidale-based players playing with the side this season, was another standout over the week.
After being "absolutely barbecued" and run out for one on the opening day, he picked up back-to-back player of the match awards and topped the batting aggregate for the carnival with 128 runs.
"That was a good result for him. He's a quiet achiever, just goes about his batting.
"He's a pretty non-fussed sort of a batsmen but just very consistent," Haling said.
Tamworth players filled the top two placings with Henry Haling, who also picked up a player of the match award, second with 90.
The first time Tamworth has been to the carnival for a few years, their return didn't get off to the best start, being rolled by Mid North Coast for just 66.
"After that we got it together and turned it around, which I knew we could," Haling said.
"It was just a matter of I think probably getting that first day out of the way and getting our minds back on cricket."
Coming out the next day and chasing down Newcastle's 9-128, they then thumped North Coast, amassing 8-197 and routing them for just 75.
Facing North Coast again in the final they posted 7-153 with Henry Haling hitting 45, Mason Knodler 30 and Sanchit Jagadeesan 23.
Clark, Charles Hill (2-6) and Archer Starr (2-33) then led the charge as they bowled them out for 115 inside 44 overs.
The side's focus now turns to the remaining three rounds of the under 17s competition (Col Dent Shield).
"We always play our best cricket after the carnivals. I think that intensive four or five days is always good for the kids," Haling said.
The 16s weren't the only cricketers making their mark over the week with Will Davis named player of the Ballina under 13s carnival and winning the batting aggregate.
Cooper Jones (under 13s) and James Wilkinson (under 12s) also picked up player of the match accolades at their respective carnivals.
