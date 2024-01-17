'He's just a classy batsman': 'Unstoppable' Davis carves up at Ballina carnival

Last season he watched older brother Sam burst onto the representative cricket scene and establish himself as not only one of the best emerging talents in Tamworth, but the region.
Given his opportunity this season, Will Davis is making a similar impression.
The allrounder has been a revelation in his first season of rep cricket.
At last week's Ballina under 13s carnival he was named player of the carnival after topping the overall runs with 205 at an average of 51.25 and snaring seven wickets.
"He was unstoppable with the bat and the ball," Tamworth under 13s co-coach Nigel Parkinson said.
"He only missed out on runs in one game."
He and Adam Daly were excited to have him involved this season with the youngster having been on their radar for a couple of years.
But as they did with Sam, his parents held him back "until he was a bit older", as his father Josh explained, so as to "not have too hectic a schedule."
Will's efforts at Ballina included two player of the match awards and a half-century.
"He's just a classy batsmen," Parkinson said when asked what most impressed him.
"He's a bit more patient than other kids his age I guess.
"And he knows what's required.
"There was one game where he had to step it up a bit and take a few more risks and he did that."
A "pretty humble" and "quiet" kid, Josh said Will didn't say a lot about the award but he "could tell he was chuffed".
He joins Archie McMaster, and current NSW and Sydney Thunder star Ollie Davis on the honour roll (McMaster won it in 2022), and is the second player from the 13s side to earn the player of the carnival accolades in as many seasons after Cooper Jones was adjudged the best performer at the Lismore under 12s carnival in 2023.
"To have two players in your team that have won a player of carnival two years in-a-row, it's pretty unbelievable," Parkinson said.
Also making the step up to grade for City United this season, while it was with the bat that he really shone at Ballina, Josh said it's probably been with the ball that Will has taken the biggest leaps.
"He's probably found a bit more consistency and been a little bit quicker, just with a little bit more strength and a bit more growth," he said.
"With his batting, he's always been pretty handy to be honest, so he's probably just been able to show what he can do at that level, which is nice."
It was a busy week for the family with Sam away with the Central North under 16s as they finished off their Bradman Cup campaign in Wollongong.
"It was so stressful," Josh said of having the two boys playing in separate carnivals.
"At times they were batting at the same time."
Going with Will up to Ballina, he would be watching him out on the field and Sam on his phone, with the Bradman Cup being livestreamed.
In his first representative opportunity with the zone side, he really impressed. He finished fourth in the overall run tally with 221 runs at an average of 36.8, including a half-century, and was named by The Daily Telegraph in their team of the tournament.
He also ticked over 1000 runs for the season so far.
