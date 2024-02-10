Nice guys don't always finish last. Harrison flips adage on its head

A year after he produced a performance of such magnitude that it probably accelerated his adolescence, Harrison Hamilton was at it again.
This time, however, there would be no double century in pulverising heat at a junior cricket carnival.
Instead, the 15-year-old Old Boys keeper was cat-like on a much bigger stage: his stumping of North Tamworth No. 5 Brendan Rixon (85), off the bowling of off-spinner Hayden Baker, precipitated a steady flow of wickets that secured Old Boys a memorable final-over win.
The superb rearguard display breathed life into last-placed Old Boys' finals aspirations. The once all-powerful club, who are in the midst of a rebuild, would be hoping that irresistible momentum has been tapped.
With two rounds remaining before the finals, they are now only eight points behind fourth-placed Norths.
The final wicket at Riverside 1 on Saturday, February 10, was suitably dramatic.
As an enlivening cool wind buffeted players after a searing summer, Lawson Shepherd and Baker combined to runout Redbacks No. 10 Jordan Lewington for 12 as he attempted a quick single on the second ball of the final over, which Baker bowled.
Chasing 235 for the win, after Old Boys made 8-234 declared in their first innings, the Redbacks were dismissed for 231. They had needed five runs for victory in the 84th and final over of a pulsating clash - Tamworth cricket at its best.
Young Lewington's wicket set off a short-lived celebration. The victors had settled down as they left the ground. There was still plenty of work to do.
"We've just gotta have a good game against Bective next week," Hamilton said. "And then we'll go on from there and probably make the finals."
"It felt good to get him out," he said of Rixon, who had belted two sixes in three balls before getting out. His dismissal left Norths at 7-200 in the 76th over.
Bathed in late-afternoon light, Hamilton exuded youthful possibility.
The year 10 Calrossy student fondly recalled his 143-ball 225 playing for Tamworth against North Shore in an under-15 carnival at Orange in January last year. His highest ever score "meant a lot" to him, he said.
Hopefully I can stay in this first-grade team.
Obviously, playing top-grade for Old Boys also means a lot to him. He debuted in the premier competition last season.
"Hopefully I can stay in this first-grade team," he said, adding: "I haven't had the best season. But I'm trying to train a little bit more and try and build my confidence up."
That task should be relatively easy for someone who described himself as confident and aggressive, with a measure of good-naturedness thrown in.
"I'm just a nice person," he said.
Resuming his innings on Saturday, Norths opener Joe Holt made 44, while Redbacks No. 7 Blake Scicluna made 29.
Meanwhile, Old Boys quick Rhyce Kliendienst finished with 3-47 off 17 overs. Baker and his skipper, Ben Middlebrook, both snared two wickets.
On day one, Old Boys No. 3 Adam McGuirk made 95 in scorching heat.
