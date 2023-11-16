It's the kind of start his idol would be happy with.
In two innings for the Tamworth under 13s this season, Chase Wilson has scored two half-centuries.
After notching his first rep half-century with an unbeaten 51 for his Tamworth Blue side in their first round George Denton Shield win over their Tamworth Gold counterparts, the young allrounder produced a player of the match-winning 82 against Maitland Gold last Sunday.
Also a proficient spinner, this season is Wilson's second playing with Tamworth after suiting up with Gunnedah the 2021-22 season.
The 12-year-old has loved the game since he got his first taste when he was seven, and has been known to walk around the house practising his shots, a la his idol Steve Smith.
He also plays basketball and rugby league but cricket is his main sport.
As well as Tamworth, he also plays with Carinya in the high school competition of a Friday afternoon and Old Boys' fourth grade of a Saturday.
It makes for a pretty full schedule the weekends there is junior rep on, but Wilson certainly isn't complaining: he loves any opportunity to be out in the middle.
His back-to-back half-centuries continue what has, his uncle Steve Allan said, been a fairly rapid progression for the youngster over the last 18 months or so.
"(At that age) It's learning about the game of cricket," he said.
"He's learning quick and the more cricket he plays the better he gets."
He has been playing fourth grade with Chase this season and said he is constantly amazing him.
"Each week he might to do a different shot that he hasn't done," he said.
One of the big things he has noticed this season is the improvement in his running between the wickets. Previously he'd struggle running threes, but in his innings against the Gold he would have "run six or seven".
He's learning quick and the more cricket he plays the better he gets- Steve Allan
Blue co-coach Nigel Parkinson is another who has witnessed Wilson's development first-hand, coaching him in the under 12s last season.
"He's always had the potential to score runs," he said.
"This year it's all starting to click for him."
One of the things he attributed that to is getting better at judging the bad balls and showing a bit more patience.
In saying that he scored at almost a run-a-ball on Sunday.
Although it was "controlled aggression".
"There wasn't much risk in the aggression," Parkinson said.
Posting 9-212, he said it was mainly down to Wilson that they ended up with anything like that after being "two for not many" early.
He was a constant through a few crucial partnerships, putting on 52 for the third wicket with Curtis Parkinson, 26 for the fourth with Callum Anderson and 68 for the fifth with Levi Morgan (38).
They then produced a good allround bowling performance to dismiss Maitland for 66, Brock Moxon (2-7), Morgan (2-5) and Max Daly (2-5) leading the charge.
Wilson wasn't the only player to hit back-to-back rep half-centuries with Sam Davis backing up his 87 for the Blue under 15s in their season opener with 77 to help them to a 60-run win.
READ ALSO:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.