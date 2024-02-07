Leading Group 4 figures have their say: comp's best young guns revealed

They're the standouts playing a key role in Group 4's self-generation and self-promotion.
And as the new season approaches like the return of an old friend, the Leader has asked prominent Group 4 coaches, players and administrators to name the competition's five best young players.
The respondents were told that their selections could not be aged over 23, although we acknowledged that it was unlikely they would know the age of every player.
However, the top five all meet the age criteria - with five points assigned to each No. 1 pick, four points to each No. 2 pick, and so on.
Whether you agree with the makeup of the list or not, the chosen players are all quality performers with great futures.
So without further ado, here are Group 4's top young guns ...
1. Adrian Smith (Moree fullback)
In 2023, Moree's excitement machine had his best ever season - and was duly named Group 4's player of the year.
Bears No. 1 Lynken Dickson said Smith's youth-infused speed and agility were his greatest strengths. However, Dickson sounded this warning: "Once people know his game, they're gonna read it more. He's gonna have less time."
"But the good players find a way to shine," Dickson added. "And I think he's definitely one of them."
2. Mark Simon (North Tamworth lock/prop)
The former NSW Country under-18 representative has returned to the Bears after a stint with Parramatta's SG Ball side.
Norths captain Josh Schmiedel said Simon was deceptively "very strong", and first and foremost a "competitor".
"That's his main attribute: you know you're gonna get 100/110 per cent every single time that he plays," the veteran second-rower said. "He works his butt off, pretty much, in defence. And he'll have as many hit-ups as possible. His workload is tremendous."
3. Anders Glew (Kootingal-Moonbi (lock/hooker)
The former Parramatta and North Sydney junior lived up to his pedigree during his debut Group 4 season in 2023, after relocating to Tamworth from his hometown of Sydney.
North Tamworth veteran James Cooper said the 2023 Group 4 rookie of the year "offers a real point of difference to Kooty". He was "unbelievable" in the Roosters' preliminary final loss to the Boars in Moree last year, Cooper said.
"He's got really good leg speed," the Bears great continued, adding that the former NSW CIS representative was "difficult to handle around the ruck" - especially late in the game when opposition players were fatigued.
4. Nash Porter (Werris Creek halfback)
After making his first-grade debut in late 2022, Porter took his game to another level in 2023. Expect his ascent to continue this season, especially after the Magpies signed lauded playmaker Mitch Doring in the off-season.
Roosters coach Mark Sheppard said Porter showed a lot of composure last year, in what was his first full season of top-grade footy.
"He's keen and courageous," Sheppard said, adding: "In that halves position, the maturity he showed right through the course of the year was pretty good for a young fella only just out of juniors."
5. Liam Ball (North Tamworth hooker)
A member of Norths' 2022 and 2023 premiership-winnings sides, Ball is eyeing the No. 9 jersey this season after the retirement of Scott Blanch. The youngster developing further as a footballer in 2024 is a distinct possibility.
Cowboys player-coach Jack Cameron said Ball was "a good young player" who was "getting better every year, especially learning off Scott Blanch".
"He's pretty strong - he holds his own," Cameron said. "He's got a lot of talent coming through."
Honourable mentions:
Rhys Davis (Kootingal-Moonbi five-eighth)
Jeff Harvey (Narrabri prop)
Ronin Hadden (Werris Creek fullback)
Jake Vost (North Tamworth second-rower)
