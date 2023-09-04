When Anders Glew first arrived in Tamworth, the lifelong Sydney resident was in the midst of a major personal upheaval.
The 21-year-old had uprooted his entire life away from the state capital, in order to be closer to his partner, Kayla, but had little else connecting him to the North West.
That is, until he found the Kootingal-Moonbi Roosters.
"It just allowed me to settle into this town so much easier," Glew said.
"So many new mates, I felt so much more comfortable, and seeing how the community gets around footy here, it's unreal."
Glew spoke to media at the Group 4 presentation night on Saturday, where he picked up the Rookie of the Year award.
It came as a complete shock to the former Kellyville resident, who effused happily on-stage about his adopted club after accepting the accolade.
Also read:
"I didn't even know I was going to be coming [to the Group 4 presentations]," Glew told the media.
"I had my car packed ready to go to Nelson Bay [to visit his family for Father's Day] ... I didn't expect it, but it's good."
Having told the Leader earlier in the year that he struggled initially upon moving to Tamworth, Glew has now fully committed to country life.
And now, the Tamworth High School teacher's aid said, he can't imagine living and playing anywhere else.
"Having young Year 7 and 8 kids come up to me on the weekend and say 'Hey sir, you played really well on the weekend', that's a totally new feeling to me," Glew said.
"I've really bought into Group 4 now, and I really want to win a competition. That would be unreal."
The acceptance Glew felt with the Roosters enabled him to find his best form relatively quickly, in spite of the fact that the natural hooker played at lock for most of the season.
But after starting 2023 battling a serious shoulder injury, Glew feels fully fit and ready to leap into a big preseason ahead of next year.
"I didn't even know if I was going to play at the start of the year, because I was recovering from that AC joint injury," he said.
"Now, my body feels good. I want to have a huge offseason and be ready to go next year. I've been doing some training, some speed and endurance work, just to build up the kilometres in my legs and be real fit at the start of next year."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.