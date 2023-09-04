The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Group 4: Anders Glew snares Group 4 Rookie of the Year award for club that feels like home

By Zac Lowe
September 5 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anders Glew was Group 4's Rookie of the Year in 2023 after impressing for the Kootingal-Moonbi Roosters. Picture by Peter Hardin.
Anders Glew was Group 4's Rookie of the Year in 2023 after impressing for the Kootingal-Moonbi Roosters. Picture by Peter Hardin.

When Anders Glew first arrived in Tamworth, the lifelong Sydney resident was in the midst of a major personal upheaval.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.