The good dad: Dickson fights hard to create the best version of himself

Lynken Dickson could beat you up in an orthodox stance, then switch to southpaw and do it again.
But under a blanket of grey clouds at Bicentennial Park, the former amateur boxing world champion is more interested in tearing into the telling of his life story - surprised to be in that position, but forthcoming nonetheless.
The focal point of the 27-year-old's world is his "supportive" partner, Erin Barker, and his two children, Narlah, 7, and baby Franki. Barker is pregnant with their second child.
And last week it was announced that the cotton ginner had re-signed with the Bears, having locked down the fullback spot in the side's 2023 premiership-winning side.
Fourteen years after his family relocated from Bourke to Tamworth, and three years after the COVID-19 pandemic - and the retirement of his longtime coach - derailed his plan to become a professional boxer, Dickson has fought hard to plug the hole left inside him following the premature end of his ring career.
His "purpose was always boxing", said the multiple state champion, who had 55 wins in 60 bouts and was an ambidextrous fighter. "And it was good for me. So I really didn't have anything after that.
"And that's why I've decided to come back to footy. It gives me a sense of belonging and purpose in life. It helps me out with my mental health."
Dickson was 16 years old when he captured world championship gold in Kansas City, Missouri. He fought at 60 kilograms, but lost his love for boxing during the pandemic.
"I feel, like, if COVID didn't hit ... I think that we would have had a good crack at it, taken it a long way," he said of his pro boxing career.
Prior to last season, Dickson last played rugby league in 2017. That was when he wore the No. 1 in Norths' grand final win over Narrabri.
Narlah was an infant at the time. Like her little brother was in August when Norths beat Moree in the grand final at Jack Woolaston Oval - thus extending their record to a remarkable eight straight premierships.
Being a father is the best part of being Lynken Dickson. He always wanted that responsibility.
"My nan's got, like, 26 or 27 grandkids - and I'm the eldest. So I've always had little kids a round me," he said.
When alone with his thoughts, Dickson sometimes grapples with a fear of failure. He doesn't want to let people down.
And if he were grappling with the knowledge that he had 24 hours to live, he would have a party with his loved ones by his side. He hopes they would remember him as "a good dad, good partner, good son".
