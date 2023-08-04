As a child, some of Jake Vost's fondest memories revolve around his time as a ballboy for the North Tamworth Bears.
One of the first recollections that came to mind during his chat with the Leader was the 2008 grand final, where he ran the team on to the field.
Little did Vost know that 14 years later, he would make his first grade debut alongside some of those players who he looked up to as a child.
What's more, he would go on to play in, and win, a grand final with them that same year.
"That was unbelievable. I tell you what, there's no better feeling," Vost said.
He made his maiden first grade appearance during the 2022 season, and impressed with his performances at both second row and lock.
In 2023, his move to lock was made permanent, and he has "definitely" grown more comfortable the more first grade football he has played.
"I think I've gotten a bit better and the boys get a bit more respect for you," Vost said.
"You just get a bit of a front there and keep the momentum happening."
Given his numerous family connections to the club, it is unsurprising that Vost ended up playing for the Bears.
His uncle, Phil Fisher, was a long-time prop for the club, while his aunt is currently engaged to current North Tamworth veteran, Ben Jarvis.
With such strong personal ties to the club, Vost said it was almost surreal to make his debut last year.
"I wouldn't say I never thought it would happen, but I always thought it'd be something good to do," he said.
"I used to love running the older boys out [as a ballboy], it was unreal."
While the Bears' most recent premiership journey was sweet, making it to the finals in 2023 has been just as satisfying, Vost said, after so many wrote them off due to their faltering start to the season.
Having begun the year with three wins and four losses, the Bears knew they needed a near-perfect second round, which they duly delivered.
"Everyone wrote us off at the start of the year," Vost said.
"They did it last year, and what happened? They've done it again this year, and all the older boys at the club know what's going on, they know how to do it."
In this weekend's major semi-final against the Moree Boars, North Tamworth hope to back up their final-round victory against the same side.
But with three players set to return from suspension this weekend, Vost knows they will likely face a stronger Boars outfit on Saturday.
"They are definitely a very, very physical side," he said.
"I don't usually get nervous, but last weekend I was a little bit nervous about that, and playing them in general. I think I'll get pretty nervous this weekend, because it's such a big game."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.