The apprenticeship is over for the young and lithe Rhys Davis. A year after ex-NRL star Nathan Blacklock lured Davis to the Roosters from Dungowan to be part of his under-18 side, the teen has been earmarked for one of the toughest jobs in Group 4. Kooty want the 18-year-old to team with veteran Sam Taylor in the halves this season as the replacement for the hugely influential No 6 Jordan Sharpe, who retired at the end of last season. The Taylor-Davis partnership had its first airing in 2022 when Kootingal-Moonbi beat Gulgong 28-14 in a trial at Kootingal on Saturday afternoon. Davis scored the final try of the match - a sharp effort inside Gulgong's 10m zone in which he showcased ample zip. He spoke to the Leader post-match. And when asked to list his best attributes as a player, he replied: "I don't think that highly of myself, but I dare say my speed; I back my speed a bit." Read also: Davis's one first-grade game came last year when an understrength Roosters were thumped 32-8 by the Boars in Moree in May. He broke his arm in an under-18 clash the following round, then broke it again in his return match last year. He was so unhappy with his performance against Moree that he filed it away for future reference. "That's the game I look back on and really try and play better than that every game," he said. Despite his young age, Davis is somewhat of a journeyman - having also played at North Tamworth and Manilla. "I love it," he said of lacing up. Born and bred in Tamworth, Davis left high school early to become a mechanic. He's in the third year of his apprenticeship. His two younger brothers, Levi and Brodhi, will play under-18s for the Cowboys this year, he said, adding: "We try our best to lift each other up, and hopefully one day I'll get to play with both of them." Roosters assistant coach Mark Sheppard said Taylor was "mentoring" Davis. Sheppard said "it's hard for a young kid to come out of juniors and marshal people" that he had "looked up to". "But that's something he'll have to take on board if he wants to play that position and lead the way," Sheppard added. "But I'm sure he's up for it."

