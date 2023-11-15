It was back to school for Liam Ball.
On his 21st birthday, the North Tamworth first-grader returned to his alma mater McCarthy Catholic College, where he is a teacher's aide.
That occurred on Thursday morning, November 16. Soon, Ball will again farewell McCarthy when the school year ends.
"It's all right - it's pretty cruisey," he said of his teacher's aide gig, adding that it was "a bit weird" returning his old stomping ground.
Ball accepted the job when it was offered to him by the school's vice principal Michael Larkin, his former rugby coach, while he was recovering from surgery to repair his fractured thumb.
Awaiting him is a return to full-time employment at his father's asphalt business, Country Pavement Services.
And next year, Ball hopes that the No.9 jersey is awaiting him at the Bears following Scott Blanch's retirement after the side's grand final win over Moree in August - their record-extending eighth consecutive premiership.
Steve, who also played first grade for the Bears, will again be sideline watching his boy.
So, too, will be Ball's grandmother, Margaret Wilkinson, the wife of Norths' late president, Bob Wilkinson. The scoreboard at Jack Woolaston Oval was named after Bob.
She loves it, always has.
Also looking on will be Ball's cousins, Archie and Max Thompson, who have served as the club's ball boys.
Ball said Margaret, whom he calls Nan, was his No. 1 supporter - along with his cousins.
"She loves it, always has," he said of Margaret and footy, adding that she did not give him rugby league advice. "She's more of just a watcher."
Last year Ball said he hoped to relocate to the Gold Coast, where his mate and former Bears teammate, Dan Kelly, lives. The move is still a possibility.
"I don't know. Play next year out and see how I go," he said of the relocation to Queensland, adding that his goal was to be the Bears's starting No. 9 next season.
Being part of Norths' 2022 and 2023 premiership triumphs were his greatest achievements in life, and his greatest source of happiness.
"Losing," he replied instantly, when asked what made him unhappy.
Read also:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.