When Ronin Hadden returned to the Werris Creek Magpies last year, he did so seeking a sense of community.
The former Magpies junior had compiled a nomadic resume to that point in his career, with time spent playing at Werris Creek, Quirindi, Farrer, Scone, along with stints in the under 20s Ipswich Jets and Central Queensland Capras sides.
But in 2022, it was "just time to come home".
"I was ready to come back and have a year back here with my mates who I grew up playing footy with," Hadden said.
And after a promising year at second row, Hadden came into 2023 primed for a move to the backs.
However, in a cruel twist of fate, his ambitions for the season were scuppered in the very first round against Gunnedah.
"I beat the fullback and was probably only two metres out [from the tryline]," Hadden said.
"Then I got hit from the side and my leg stayed in the same spot and twisted."
He had ruptured the posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) in his knee.
Thankfully, it did not require surgery. But the rehab would be a long, extensive process. And though Hadden played two more games in 2023, his knew at the time that his knee was "no good" just yet.
In all, he estimated, he would have played 80 minutes for the Magpies this year.
In spite of that, the club did not hesitate to re-sign the 23-year-old in early October. And, from Hadden's perspective, it was a "no-brainer" to return.
"I enjoy being at Werris Creek," he said.
"It was a disappointing way to finish the year, last year ... [re-signing was] definitely was a bit of a no-brainer."
The tenacity for which Hadden has become known on the field shone through during his injury layoff.
The Quirindi product did not miss a day at work as a train driver for Aurizon, and continued to turn up to training to help out where possible. And the support was mutual. While doing all he could to help the club out while sidelined, Hadden's teammates rallied around their fallen fullback.
"That's one reason why I play footy, I enjoy being around the fellas. And they were really supportive through everything, on and off the field," he said.
With his knee roughly a month out from being back at full capacity, Hadden said the toughest part of his rehab is yet to come: learning to trust his body again.
But he will be back, and he has goals he wants to tick off before the Group 4 competition even gets underway.
"Last year I played [for the Greater Northern Tigers], but I was pretty disappointed with how it all went and my personal performance," Hadden said.
"That's one thing I want to get back to and improve on."
Ultimately, Hadden simply wants to "play good, consistent footy" again. With the Magpies behind him, that seems highly likely.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.