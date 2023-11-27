The Northern Daily Leader
'Definitely my last year': Schmiedel signs on for one last run in red and black

By Zac Lowe
Updated November 28 2023 - 8:21am, first published 5:00am
Josh Schmiedel will go around one more time for North Tamworth after being limited by injuries in 2023. Picture by Zac Lowe.
While speaking to the Leader recently, North Tamworth Bears coach Paul Boyce said, half-jokingly, that he hopes Josh Schmiedel will emulate his father, Mick, and play until he's 50.

