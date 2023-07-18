When Nash Porter stepped on to Jack Woolaston Oval on Saturday, he brought with him a long personal and cultural history that is deeply intertwined with the Werris Creek Magpies.
The halfback, who made his first grade debut in late 2022, is the son of club legend Stewart Porter. And it is through that side of the family that Porter was able to celebrate his Kamilaroi heritage during the Indigenous Round hosted by the North Tamworth Bears.
"It was a great feeling to know that I'm doing my culture proud," Porter said.
"Especially to have most of my family there on the weekend was a surreal feeling."
The Magpies took to the field in jerseys custom-designed by Gomeroi artist Kayleb Waters-Sampson, which depict the three communities of Werris Creek, Walhallow, and Quirindi coming together to represent the club.
Their eventual 38-16 defeat in the first grade clash against the Bears took nothing away from the magnitude of the day - which featured 38 players of Indigenous heritage across Werris Creek's three senior teams.
"It was good to see how many people got around the day," Porter said.
"It shows what a strong cultural background we have at the club ... we spoke [at training] about what a strong Indigenous culture there is for the club."
But Porter shares more than just his heritage with his father. Stewart was regarded as one of the Magpies' best players throughout their glory days in the '90s, and on making his own debut, Porter said he felt "a lot of pressure".
"People wanted me to live up to what he was," he said.
"But I've had a lot of people tell me that I've got to make my own name, and that's what I'm trying to do. It's slowly working, but I've got a lot to work to get there."
Though it has taken him some time, the 18-year-old finally feels comfortable at halfback. The four biggest drivers of his improvement this year, he said, are his father, his grandfather, and co-coaches Dave Stewart and Cody Tickle.
Though they are "tough" on him, Porter knows it is because they want him to be the best player he can be, and he has particularly appreciated the advice from his father, who also used to play in the halves.
"Before every game, he has a little two-minute chat with me," he said.
"He usually tries to stay out of it and lets me do my thing, but he gives me little tips ... he always has a smile on his face after every game."
