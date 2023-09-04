During the Group 4 presentation night on Saturday, Adrian Smith was a constant topic of discussion among attendees.
The Moree Boars fullback had a stellar season, which culminated in 283 points and 24 tries to his name. But on the night, the man himself was conspicuously absent. And, as it turned out, footy was the last thing on his mind.
The 23-year-old was instead at home with his partner of almost four years, Shanika, who is preparing to give birth to their second child.
"I would have loved to go," Smith said.
"In a way, the pregnancy has fired me up [on the field]. I just want to do the best I can for my family."
The couple will this week welcome a baby sister to join their two-year-old son, Archie. Their second child will arrive in the same year in which the Moree product has starred on-field and begun a new career - Smith can't recall being this content.
"I think it has been, within footy and outside of footy, this has been the best year of my life," he said.
The slightly-built fullback was the recipient of two first grade awards on Saturday night: Highest Pointscorer and Player of the Year, while he was also given the number one jersey in the Team of the Year.
Though he knew that the former accolade was headed his way, the Player of the Year gong was based on votes cast throughout the season. As he felt that his form dipped in the last few rounds of 2023, Smith was unsure if he had done enough to retain his early lead.
"Yes [I was confident], but then no," he said.
"I was a fair bit in front halfway through the season, but then I didn't play my best towards the end of the season. So I thought the person behind me was going to beat me."
After the Boars' round eight win over Kootingal-Moonbi, Smith spoke to the Leader about his new role as a Student Learning Support Officer (SLSO) at Moree High School, which he attended as a teenager, and how the happiness he found in that role had helped him produce his best footy.
Having been in the job for most of the year, he is still "loving it", and was "keen on staying in that job for the rest of my life".
Now in a career that he adores, Smith feels better prepared for the imminent arrival of his second child than he did when he first became a father.
"I'm still excited though, very excited," he said.
