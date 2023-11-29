The Northern Daily Leader
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Home/Community/Community News
Council

We know council went with the rates, but what else was decided?

By Newsroom
November 29 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A busier than usual Tamworth Regional Council meeting in Tamworth Town Hall on Tuesday night, where residents were opposed to the proposed rate increase. Picture by Jonathan Hawes.
A busier than usual Tamworth Regional Council meeting in Tamworth Town Hall on Tuesday night, where residents were opposed to the proposed rate increase. Picture by Jonathan Hawes.

Tuesday night's Tamworth Regional Council meeting was a lively affair.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.