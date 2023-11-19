Tamworth's CBD transformed into a hive of activity on Sunday morning as eager market-goers flooded through the monthly Peel Street Markets.
Originally called the Peel Street Cottage Craft Fairs when they started in August 1996, the Peel Street Markets are still attracting new faces to their monthly on the third Sunday of each month.
The day started off cloudy, but thankfully the rain held off and the markets received a deluge of shoppers bringing with them a lively atmosphere of smiles and excitement.
From 8am to 1pm, old favourites like Florense candles and Grill 'n' Chill BBQs were joined by retailers new to the Peel Street scene such as Country Bubkins Country Born children's clothes and Balanced by Mon Holistic Goods.
Because it also happened to fall on International Men's Day, men's health advocate Sean Shipley of Shippo's Movember fundraiser was also on the scene fundraising, selling stubby coolers and moustache hats.
More than 90 stallholders were there in total, setting up just in time to fill the region's Christmas wish lists.
READ ALSO:
The market has come a long way in restoring its former glory after its post-COVID return saw stall numbers drop into the low 50s.
Two years later, you'd hardly be able to tell it ever stumbled as it continues growing month after month.
And for those who missed out on having the convenient one-stop-shop for Christmas goodies, don't worry, the markets will be back one more time this year on December 17.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.