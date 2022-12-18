Homegrown produce, jewellery, recycled items, clothing.
The Peel Street Markets have "anything that you need, basically," coordinator Suzanne Williams said.
The market has grown "leaps and bounds" each month, with November recording 85 stallholders.
The final shindig of the year on Sunday was the biggest yet.
"You really have to come down and have a look to see," she said.
The Peel Street markets will resume on Saturday, January 21 in 2023, in a special event coinciding with the country music festival. It will then return to its original Sunday slot in February.
