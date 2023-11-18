A fallen powerline left more than a thousand homes without electricity on Sunday morning, with residents waking up to unresponsive TVs, ever-dark light bulbs, and quickly-warming refrigerators.
The power outage began at 7.45am after a powerline on Carthage Street came loose, plunging 1337 homes across East and North Tamworth into darkness.
Electricity was restored to the majority of homes within an hour, but at time of publication nearly 100 dwellings are still without power.
A spokesperson for Essential Energy said crews were already en route to the area near Carthage Street for planned maintenance and were diverted to the scene of the fallen powerline.
"On arrival, crews were able to make the area safe and restore power to 1244 customers around 8.35am. As at 8.45am, 93 customers remained without power," the spokesperson said.
"Crews are working to complete repairs and restore power to the remaining customers as quickly as safety allows however there is no estimated time for restoration currently available."
The spokesperson also said the utility company advised the public to always remain at least 8 metres away from fallen powerlines and anything touching them, and to report them immediately by calling Essential Energy on 13 20 80.
