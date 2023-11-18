The Northern Daily Leader
Sunday, 19 November 2023
Tamworth power outage on Sunday morning affects 1337 homes

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
Updated November 19 2023 - 9:42am, first published 9:40am
Essential Energy crews responded to reports of a fallen powerline on Carthage Street and restored electricity to 1244 homes in less than an hour on Sunday morning. Picture by Jonathan Hawes
Essential Energy crews responded to reports of a fallen powerline on Carthage Street and restored electricity to 1244 homes in less than an hour on Sunday morning. Picture by Jonathan Hawes

A fallen powerline left more than a thousand homes without electricity on Sunday morning, with residents waking up to unresponsive TVs, ever-dark light bulbs, and quickly-warming refrigerators.

