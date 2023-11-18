People keep telling Joey Mead what he should be doing. They're unanimous in their advice.
The problem is, their surety is at odds with the 20-year-old's uncertainty. He "loves" his teacher's aide job at Westdale Public School, but is unsure whether he wants to heed the call.
"There's a lot of teachers at the moment, at work, that are really pushing me to end up doing my [teaching] degree," he said. "And if I do, then I'll stay working there while I do it. But I'm not sure yet."
"It's just a big life decision, really," he added. "I don't know if I wanna lock myself down for that or not."
Mead was speaking after taking 3-25 off eight overs in City United's seven-wicket win over Old Boys in a one-dayer at Riverside 2 on Saturday, November 18.
Like scores of cricketers, the fast bowler entered first grade as a boy, and became man during a procession of harsh summers.
Another seminal period in Mead's life was his year 12 experience at Farrer, where he was vice-captain (day). To land the role, he said he "just went for it".
"But I wasn't expecting to get it. I didn't think I had a chance at all," he said, adding that the experience was "so rewarding".
"I'd say I matured a lot from the start to finish as well, which probably needed to happen."
He continued: "A lot of those things we needed to do - speaking, working with your peers - kind of rolled through to what I'm doing at Westdale now."
Mead said his greatest challenge in life was "staying happy".
"Waking up at 50 and regretting what I didn't do. Maybe that's it," he replied when asked what his greatest fear was.
At Riverside 2, Old Boys were dismissed for 159 off 40 overs - with City finishing on 3-160 off 26.3 overs.
It was third-placed City's second win of the season, while last-placed Old Boys remain winless.
Old Boys' leading runscorers were Kyle Gallen (39), Tim Kensell (32) and Ben Middlebrook (31), with Aaron Baker (2-29 off seven overs) and Jack McVey (2-29 off eight overs) also amongst the wickets for Rebels.
Openers Liam Rodgers (65-ball 58) and Baker (48-ball 55) then guided the reigning premiers to victory.
"I feel like we're just coming into our groove," Mead said.
