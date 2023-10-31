HE'S usually bopping around town with a well-groomed and luscious beard, but now Sean Shipley is looking 20 years younger.
The veteran 'mo-bro' has his clippers charged, and his moustache inspiration in mind, as he gears up for his seventh year of fundraising for men's mental health as part of 'Movember'.
Mr Shipley, who has been growing out his beard since Movember wrapped up last year, told the Leader he had to do a double take when he looked in the mirror after shaving off his five-inch locks.
"I look about 20 years younger and get hit up for ID at the pubs when I shave it off," he said.
"My wife hates it."
But it's all in the name of a good cause.
The Movember movement sees men across the country go clean shaven from November 1 in a bid to raise as much money as possible for mental health awareness, suicide prevention, prostate cancer, and testicular cancer.
Mr Shipley, who is a disability support worker, said helping to break down the stigma around men's mental health is what makes him reach for the clippers each year.
"It's something every bloke struggles with, but we're always told to 'man-up'," he said.
"It's one of those things that was always looked down upon, and no one talked about back in the day."
From November 1, Mr Shipley will be completely clean shaven, but the hard work doesn't stop there.
Since the first year he chopped off the beard, Mr Shipley has raised more than $5,400 for the organisation, and is hoping to bump up the total.
To help raise money, a raffle with prizes donated by 10 local business is running until the end of November, and a not-to-be-missed trivia afternoon has been booked in at the Tamworth Hotel on Saturday, November 4.
By the time the end of November rolls around, Mr Shipley is hoping he'll be rocking a handle bar stache, but he's not holding his breath.
"It will probably be the seediest, worst looking moustache you've ever seen," he said.
Bookings for the trivia night, raffle ticket sales, and donations can be made via the 'Shippo Movember' Facebook page.
