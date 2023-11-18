Nationals' MP Barnaby Joyce has accused federal Labor of cost-shifting onto the states after 50 infrastructure projects, including some in his own backyard electorate of New England, were axed from commonwealth funding.
"Expecting the state governments to pick up the bill on a federal responsibility, shifting costs of delivery onto the states who don't have the capacity to deliver, is just kicking the projects they don't want to deliver into the long grass," Mr Joyce said.
Following a 90-day review of the Infrastructure Investment Program (IIP), the federal government released its response on Thursday, November 16, with Minister for Infrastructure Catherine King saying the program was "undeliverable".
"The independent strategic review found the Infrastructure Investment Program inherited from the former coalition government was undeliverable," Ms King said in a statement.
She said the federal government would no longer foot the bigger bill for infrastructure projects, and would instead opt for a more equal funding split with the states.
"The 100 per cent commonwealth-funded, or 80pc-20pc funding split is no longer the default," Ms King said.
"We are returning to a preference of 50:50 with the states and territories so both levels of government carry an equal share of both the benefits and the risks."
Of the 50 projects axed nationwide, 17 have been cut across NSW, with the $7.8 million for the planning stage of the Gwydir Highway Improvements Project and the Inland Rail Project, slated for a site about seven kilometres west of Narrabri, also being wiped of federal funding.
The 'independent strategic review' of the IIP estimated that there was a $32.8 billion cost overflow of the program, which has federal funding allocated to it of $120 billion over 10 years.
Mt Lindesay Road, Legume to Woodenbong ($1,500,000), Coulsons Creek Road Upgrade ($38,600,000), Port Stephens Cutting Upgrade ($20,000,000), Muswellbrook Bypass plan ($26,880,0000) and construction ($241,920,000), Bald Nob Road upgrade ($4,480,000).
New England Highway: Singleton Bypass, planning and construction of Tenterfield Heavy Vehicle Bypass, Belford to Muswellbrook safety and capacity upgrade Tenterfield to Newcastle: Rocky Cut realignment, Goonoo Goonoo Road duplication, New England Highway corridor - priority intersection upgrades, Sandy Hollow Rest area upgrade.
