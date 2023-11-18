The Northern Daily Leader
Sunday, 19 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Barnaby Joyce responds to Labor's infrastructure cuts

RG
By Rachel Gray
November 19 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nationals MP for the New England electorate, Barnaby Joyce MP, hits back at the federal government's decision to axe infrastructure projects. Pic: file supplied
Nationals MP for the New England electorate, Barnaby Joyce MP, hits back at the federal government's decision to axe infrastructure projects. Pic: file supplied

Nationals' MP Barnaby Joyce has accused federal Labor of cost-shifting onto the states after 50 infrastructure projects, including some in his own backyard electorate of New England, were axed from commonwealth funding.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

Senior journalist with at least five years’ experience working in the media. Drop me a line: rachel.gray@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help