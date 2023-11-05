Sean Shipley is looking to change the face of men's mental health one moustache at a time.
The disability support worker is in his seventh year of fundraising for men's mental health as part of 'Movember', an annual charity drive to raise money for mental health awareness, suicide prevention, prostate cancer, and testicular cancer.
The Movember movement sees men around the globe attempt to grow their best (or worst) moustache in the month of November.
Despite fundraising every year for seven years, Mr Shipley is always on the lookout for new ways to get people involved, which led to the first-ever Movember Australia trivia afternoon at the Tamworth Hotel on Saturday, November 4.
The event, titled 'I moustache you a question trivia afternoon,' was a huge success, with about 110 participants raising more than $1500 in pursuit of the grand prize: a gold moustache.
The event was hosted by local musician and rising star Matt Barratt.
"Thank you very much for coming out today, everyone," the teenage singer said to the crowd.
"We really, really appreciate everyone's support, everyone's donations, everything you guys have done. We can't thank you all enough."
Organisers said awareness-raising events like these are key for shattering the stigma surrounding men's health - both mental and physical - and asking for help or advice.
About 60 men around the world die by suicide every hour.
"These events are so important as they allow us to come together and make these sort of conversations into a regular part of daily life," Mr Shipley told the Leader.
"We will definitely do this again next year and learn from what went well and what we need to improve on to deliver another cracking event."
Mr Shipley's efforts have raised about $3400 so far, and after the trivia afternoon's success he's hopeful the other events he's got lined up this month will bring his fundraiser closer to its $12,000 goal.
Next up on the calendar is a 'mo bros' movie night at Forum 6 Cinemas Tamworth, for a showing of Expendables 4 on Friday, November 17.
Donations to Mr Shipley's specific fundraiser can be made on his fundraising page here: https://au.movember.com/mospace/13343841
