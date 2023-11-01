Loomberah Hall was awash with talent for a special event designed to bring back the fun.
More than 95 members of the community attended Loomberah's Got Talent on Friday night, October 27, where they witnessed a vast array of creative talents from the surrounding district including dance, poetry recitals, gymnastics, and even a short play.
Local farmer and a member of the Loomberah's Got Talent Committee Janelle Tongue, said the night was filled with some much-needed laughter and joy.
"It was a good turnout overall, and everyone enjoyed the show," she said.
"There was lots of talking and mingling and appreciation of everybody that attended."
The attendees were also treated to a surprise performance from the Tamworth District Highland Society Pipe Band.
Mrs Tongue said the showcase achieved what organisers had intended, which was to bring the community together and connect - something that is needed now more than ever with the impending drought and unpredictable extreme weather.
"With farming communities, it is always dependent on the weather, and when you're given an outlook, that's not as promising as you'd hope that always gets people a little bit on edge and anxious," she said.
"So for people to talk, mingle, and say that we're not the only ones. You know, we're all going through this."
A portion of the profits raised from the event will go towards the ongoing maintenance of the Loomberah Hall.
"We are improving the pathways around the hall. So we are making sure there is a path all the way around, allowing for access to the hall in all weather," Mrs Tongue said.
The Loomberah Hall Committee keen to thank everyone who attended and supported the event.
