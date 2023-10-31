Tamworth based business McCulloch Agencies is spreading its wings, again.
The company, founded in 2019 by Daniel and Karina McCulloch, has acquired Prosser Hutton Pty Ltd and the Cliff Horton businesses, both long-standing agencies based in Mungindi.
The acquisitions are effective from Wednesday, November 1, 2023.
The change means Peter Prosser, from Prosser Hutton Pty Ltd, is stepping into semi-retirement.
"Leading Prosser Hutton has been a rewarding journey. I am excited to entrust the company to McCulloch Agencies, whose principles of integrity and quality echo our own ethos. This ensures that our clients and community will continue to receive unparalleled care," Mr Prosser said.
Managing Director at McCulloch Agencies, Daniel McCulloch, said both Prosser Hutton Pty Ltd and Cliff Horton have built exceptional businesses anchored in a deep understanding of their communities and a commitment to outstanding service.
"It's truly an honour to continue the legacy they've built. These acquisitions not only extend our geographical reach, but, more importantly, they enhance our ability to deliver a more robust and integrated service to our clients," Mr McCulloch said.
"Merging our strengths with the reputations of these two respected names will undoubtedly elevate our collective offerings."
In Mungindi, new team member Steve Maunder will take on the responsibility of leading the business post-acquisition.
McCulloch Agencies is also set to expand its operations into Walgett.
Director of McCulloch Agencies Karina McCulloch said it's all part of a broader vision for the company.
"With the addition of Prosser Hutton and Cliff Horton, McCulloch Agencies now grows its footprint across five locations with a solid team of eight livestock agents. This underscores our commitment to leading the industry in the livestock sector," Ms McCulloch said.
In September McCulloch Agencies announced it was joining leading national real estate firm LAWD from September 1, with the appointment of Daniel McCulloch as a LAWD shareholder and senior director of Agribusiness Transactions.
A move which could signal further expansion.
