Nurses, childcare workers, teachers and tradies were among the 200 people in Tonga who formally applied to work in Gunnedah.
Gunnedah Shire Council mayor Jamie Chaffey was among the 13 delegates from the local council and businesses who attended a two-day Employment Expo in the shire's sister city of Kolomotu'a on Thursday, October 26 and Friday, October 27.
They were there to try and source more workers for the town which currently has a record low unemployment rate of 3.6 per cent, as of March this year.
Consequently, businesses are struggling to plug skill-set shortages, with representatives from aged care provider McClean Care, Whitehaven Coal and Stripes Construction also in attendance at the Pacific Island nation expo.
Cr Chaffey said a variety of Tongans from above the age of 21, with a range of experiences and backgrounds, including some with diplomas, and plenty with a certificate III in childcare, applied for the program.
"If there was an overabundance and a high unemployment rate within the [Gunnedah] Shire, things might be different and the need wouldn't be there," he said.
"But that isn't the case. Our unemployment rate in Gunnedah is at a record low. And this is simply an option. It's an option that will suit some, but it won't suit everybody."
Cr Chaffey said a lot of what the workers from Tonga earn will be sent back to their families, which helps their economy, but that their contribution to keeping local businesses open will be invaluable.
"Also, while they're here, they're shopping in our retail outlets, they're eating in our restaurants, they're supporting our volunteer groups and involved in our churches and contributing to our community," Cr Chaffey said.
The mayor said it will "take some time" before those approved to work in Gunnedah arrive, mainly due to Visa processing times, and which businesses express interest in hiring overseas workers.
"It's very exciting to see the genuine interest, and the level of skill set that the people who turned up over the two days have available to this community," Cr Chaffey said.
"But it's just one of the early steps and it will still take some time."
It is believed one representative from the council had their trip paid for, while the others, including Cr Chaffey, paid for their own airfare, accommodation and other expenses.
The Leader has contacted Gunnedah Shire Council for comment about who attended the overseas expo at ratepayers' expense and how much it cost.
