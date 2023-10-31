The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Business
Council

Record low unemployment forces Gunnedah businesses to look overseas for workers

RG
By Rachel Gray
November 1 2023 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Nurses, childcare workers, teachers and tradies were among the 200 people in Tonga who formally applied to work in Gunnedah.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

Senior journalist with at least five years’ experience working in the media. Drop me a line: rachel.gray@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.