If you're thinking of booking a holiday in a picturesque rural town, the Tattersalls Hotel Armidale might be the perfect spot, after Australian Hotels Association awarded it NSW's best regional hotel of the year award.
Tattersalls Hotel Armidale, established in 1854, has a newly renovated restaurant operated by a world-class team of experienced chefs.
The hotel boasts luxury boutique accommodation and an A La Carte menu with ice-cold beers and fancy cocktails.
Some of the finalists for best regional hotel of the year included the Seaview Tavern, Woolgoolga, Public House Albury, Albury and The Prince of Merewether, Merewether.
The Armidale Hotel also took out the award for Individual Hotel Operator of the Year, Best Restaurant and Best Steak Sandwich.
Head Chef Jake Mayled, a local originally from Guyra, is responsible for the design of the menu and best steak sandwich.
Mr Mayled was awarded 'Apprentice of the Year' by the AHA in 2019 and was part of the Tattersalls Hotel opening in 2018 as a second-year apprentice. He became head chef at Tattersalls in 2022.
Armidale Tattersalls Administration and Marketing manager Claire Davidson said the management team is extremely proud of the hotel's achievements.
