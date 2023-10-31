The Northern Daily Leader
Tattersalls Hotel Armidale wins NSW's best regional hotel of the year

November 1 2023 - 9:00am
Tattersalls Hotel Armidale won best regional hotel and the best restaurant in the AHA NSW excellence of the year awards. Picture supplied
If you're thinking of booking a holiday in a picturesque rural town, the Tattersalls Hotel Armidale might be the perfect spot, after Australian Hotels Association awarded it NSW's best regional hotel of the year award.

