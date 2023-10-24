An El Nino event for Australia might have only been announced by the Bureau of Meteorology in September, but for the small farming community of Loomberah, 25 kilometres south-east of Tamworth, locals are concerned drought is already here.
Local farmer Janelle Tongue describes Loomberah was a "small, caring and active community" of about 200 to 300 people, who are already facing not only an increasing seasonal challenges as the dry weather continues with little hope for good rainfall in the near future.
Mrs Tongue said the people were concerned about the dry forecast, which was weighing heavily on them and creating "so many challenges" for the community right now.
"Some of our local grain crops have not made it, while others have been turned into hay so they are not a total loss, and with the lack of rain our water levels are dropping - some people are already low on rain water and having to supplement what they have with bore water," she said.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the community has not been as connected as in the past, and combined with the recent meteorological challenges, Mrs Tongue said it was felt the community needed a night to bring people together, to keep them "connected".
Enter the return of the Loomberah's Got Talent, on Friday, October 27. This will be an evening designed to ensure people have some fun and relax for a few hours - and potentially win some fun prizes.
It's been six years since the last Loomberah's Got Talent night, a non-competitive evening of fun which Mrs Tongue said would feature 12 acts, presented by children adults and families, with plenty of audience participation.
"After the success of this event in 2017, we thought it was time to see what talent is hiding within our community in 2023," Mrs Tongue said.
This year's acts include dancing, poetry recital, gymnastics and a short play.
"We've not forgotten about the audience, as we'll be asking members to join in a sing-along of some well-known Australian songs, and there will also be short games the ensure people have a giggle and a bit of fun, and make sure everyone meets," she said.
"We want to keep our community connected - it's been a difficult few years since COVID to get people to participate in community events."
Mrs Tongue, a member of the Loomberah's Got Talent Committee, said it was hoped 80 to 100 people would attend the evening of entertainment.
"It's busy on farm - those with crops are harvesting or making hay, while others are busy feeding stock already," she said.
"But we hope everyone pulls together."
During the last drought, Mrs Tongue said stock markets stayed good but this time markets had already slumped and grain for feeding stock was scarce.
"When you can find stock feed it costs so much more due to added freight costs," she said.
"Everyone is concerned about another drought approaching.
"The forecast is for very dry months ahead - thankfully we've not had bush fires but they are always another possibility when things are this dry."
The challenges keep coming, but Mrs Tongue said the community would face them head on.
Doors open to Loomberah's Got Talent at 6pm, and entry cost $10/person.
Paradise Farms has provided a $50 lucky door prize, while Dungowan Brewery has provided a Loomberah Hall fundraising raffle prize of a grazing board and wines for 10 people.
Tickets include dinner and supper (BYO alcohol, but soft drinks included).
To register your talent or purchase tickets to Loomberah's Got Talent, visit www.events.humanitix.com/loomberah-talent.
